Royal Bank of Canada Cuts H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Price Target to SEK 175

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from SEK 200 to SEK 175 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 225 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 145 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 165 to SEK 160 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 148 to SEK 133 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.28.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.33. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $5.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.62.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HNNMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 18.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (Get Rating)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.