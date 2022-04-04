Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sell rating on shares of Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $2,800.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,800.00.

Get Diageo alerts:

OTCMKTS:DGEAF opened at $49.54 on Friday. Diageo has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $56.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.37.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.