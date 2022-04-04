RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Announces $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

RPM International has a payout ratio of 35.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect RPM International to earn $4.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.1%.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.48. 859,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,711. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.79. RPM International has a twelve month low of $75.11 and a twelve month high of $101.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.98.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). RPM International had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RPM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.29.

In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $511,479.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth F. Whited purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.09 per share, with a total value of $55,254.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in RPM International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in RPM International by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in RPM International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in RPM International by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 396,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,044,000 after buying an additional 22,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International (Get Rating)

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.