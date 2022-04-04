Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.56 Million Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period.

ASND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.91.

NASDAQ ASND opened at $115.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.24. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $96.97 and a 52 week high of $178.71.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a negative net margin of 5,015.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

