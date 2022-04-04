Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.68 Million Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Roku were worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,722,000 after purchasing an additional 483,373 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 9.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,792,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,014,000 after buying an additional 245,338 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 11.3% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,464,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,814,000 after buying an additional 250,776 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 15.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,238,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,106,000 after buying an additional 162,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 12.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 698,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,983,000 after buying an additional 75,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Roku stock opened at $125.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.10. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.43 and a beta of 1.89. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.91 and a 12-month high of $490.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Roku had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $865.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROKU shares. Pivotal Research lowered Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Roku from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Roku from $325.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.04.

In other Roku news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $527,156.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total value of $13,375,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,946 shares of company stock worth $51,560,874 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

