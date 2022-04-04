Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.81 Million Position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 734,346 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 40,629 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in DHT were worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in DHT during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

DHT stock opened at $5.86 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average is $5.76. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -73.25 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.83 million. DHT had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

DHT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DHT in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.53.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

