Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Arvinas worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Arvinas by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARVN stock opened at $70.02 on Monday. Arvinas, Inc. has a one year low of $56.64 and a one year high of $108.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.80 and a 200-day moving average of $75.79.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.31% and a negative net margin of 409.29%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 million. The business’s revenue was up 1095.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total transaction of $1,373,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,446 shares of company stock valued at $4,426,923 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Arvinas from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arvinas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.27.

Arvinas Profile (Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

