Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,672 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.34% of OptimizeRx worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OPRX. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,694,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,957,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 116,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after purchasing an additional 31,390 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other OptimizeRx news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $728,804.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx stock opened at $39.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $702.31 million, a PE ratio of 436.60 and a beta of 0.77. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $99.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.98.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 0.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaging in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.

