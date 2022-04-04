Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,525 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Terex worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEX. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 91,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth $181,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $139,247.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $35.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.15. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $34.67 and a 52-week high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.28. Terex had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Terex’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

TEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Terex from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Terex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

