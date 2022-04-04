SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Chardan Capital

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Chardan Capital from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SAB Biotherapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.
Shares of SABS opened at 3.46 on Friday. SAB Biotherapeutics has a one year low of 1.72 and a one year high of 12.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 3.83.
SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at specific diseases, including infectious diseases comprising COVID-19 and influenza, immune and autoimmune disorders, such as type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and cancer.
