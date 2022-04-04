Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of SAL traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,097. Salisbury Bancorp has a 52 week low of $40.10 and a 52 week high of $59.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.53. The company has a market capitalization of $170.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.75.

Salisbury Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 29.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salisbury Bancorp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.30%.

In other news, EVP Todd J. Rubino sold 1,000 shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 1,007.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $438,000. Institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

About Salisbury Bancorp (Get Rating)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

