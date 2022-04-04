Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Rating Lowered to Reduce at Cheuvreux

Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Cheuvreux from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Salvatore Ferragamo to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salvatore Ferragamo has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of SFRGY opened at $9.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.99. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $13.42.

As of October 1, 2021, Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. operates as a subsidiary of Inter Parfums, Inc

