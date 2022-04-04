Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

SDMHF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech from €530.00 ($582.42) to €550.00 ($604.40) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $550.00.

OTCMKTS:SDMHF opened at $396.55 on Thursday. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a one year low of $325.20 and a one year high of $653.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $389.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $480.62.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

