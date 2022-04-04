Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2022

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHFGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

SDMHF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech from €530.00 ($582.42) to €550.00 ($604.40) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $550.00.

OTCMKTS:SDMHF opened at $396.55 on Thursday. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a one year low of $325.20 and a one year high of $653.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $389.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $480.62.

About Sartorius Stedim Biotech (Get Rating)

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF)

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.