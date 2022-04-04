Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $61.91 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) will announce $61.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.27 million. Saul Centers posted sales of $58.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full-year sales of $249.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $246.42 million to $253.31 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $260.06 million, with estimates ranging from $251.17 million to $268.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Saul Centers.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BFS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Saul Centers in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research note on Sunday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

BFS stock opened at $54.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.08. Saul Centers has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $55.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 144.30%.

In other news, Director George Patrick Clancy, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $114,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director H. Gregory Platts sold 1,435 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $66,727.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,585 shares of company stock worth $260,853. Corporate insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Saul Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Saul Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Saul Centers by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Saul Centers in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 45.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

