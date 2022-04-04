Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHL. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in Scholastic by 19.3% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 578,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,618,000 after purchasing an additional 93,497 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Scholastic during the third quarter valued at $496,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 4.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 146,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after buying an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 1.0% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 181,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 71.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 15,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Shares of SCHL stock opened at $40.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.19. Scholastic Co. has a 12 month low of $29.88 and a 12 month high of $43.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCHL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Scholastic from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scholastic in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Scholastic (Get Rating)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.