Scotiabank Raises Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$79.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

DOL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$66.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$60.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$73.09.

Dollarama stock opened at C$72.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$66.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$61.38. Dollarama has a 12-month low of C$52.22 and a 12-month high of C$73.37. The stock has a market cap of C$21.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is a positive change from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

In other news, Director Joshua Bekenstein sold 2,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.99, for a total transaction of C$146,150.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,581,552.12.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

