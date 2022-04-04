Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Seagen from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Seagen from $198.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Seagen from $179.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $148.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.25. The company has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.24 and a beta of 0.82. Seagen has a one year low of $117.46 and a one year high of $192.79.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $429.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.42 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Seagen will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,524,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.73, for a total value of $2,466,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,369 shares of company stock worth $10,552,806. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 154,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,220,000 after purchasing an additional 93,897 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Seagen by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,771,000 after buying an additional 46,976 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Seagen by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 78,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,411,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Finally, Snider Financial Group raised its position in shares of Seagen by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 13,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

