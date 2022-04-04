SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered SecureWorks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SecureWorks from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Shares of SecureWorks stock opened at $13.06 on Thursday. SecureWorks has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $26.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.70.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SecureWorks will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Wendy Thomas bought 3,000 shares of SecureWorks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $35,670.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider George B. Hanna purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.27 per share, with a total value of $45,080.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 15,205 shares of company stock worth $175,199. Company insiders own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 223.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SecureWorks in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in SecureWorks during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SecureWorks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

