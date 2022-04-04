Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ earnings. Seelos Therapeutics also reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.63). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.03) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Seelos Therapeutics.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Seelos Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

In other Seelos Therapeutics news, insider Raj Mehra purchased 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $56,666.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 218.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 7,882 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 6,686 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 492.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 14,387 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEEL stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.93. 1,359,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,930,836. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.60. Seelos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 10.07 and a quick ratio of 10.07. The firm has a market cap of $97.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.63.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

