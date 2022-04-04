SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,545 ($20.24) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.61% from the company’s current price.

SGRO has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,385 ($18.14) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,725 ($22.60) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,325 ($17.36) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,402.91 ($18.38).

LON SGRO traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,348 ($17.66). 2,037,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,905,978. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,289.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,312.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33. SEGRO has a fifty-two week low of GBX 948.20 ($12.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,508 ($19.75).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

