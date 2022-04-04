SelfKey (KEY) Trading Up 7.5% Over Last 7 Days

SelfKey (KEY) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 4th. During the last week, SelfKey has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SelfKey coin can currently be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. SelfKey has a total market cap of $47.68 million and $19.29 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SelfKey Coin Profile

KEY is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey's total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 5,124,969,446 coins. The Reddit community for SelfKey is /r/selfkey and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SelfKey is selfkey.org. SelfKey's official message board is medium.com/selfkey. SelfKey's official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

SelfKey Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfKey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SelfKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

