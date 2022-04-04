Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.64

Senior Plc (OTC:SNIRF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as 1.64 and last traded at 1.64, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.64.
SNIRF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Senior from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Senior from GBX 190 ($2.49) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Senior from GBX 180 ($2.36) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 1.66.
Senior Plc designs, manufactures and markets technology components and systems. The company operates its business through two divisions: Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers various products and systems for structures, fluid conveyance, and gas turbine engines, such as airframe and system components & assemblies, high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, sensors and assemblies, fabricated engine components, and fluid systems ducting & control.
Read More
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.