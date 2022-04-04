Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.80.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Sensei Biotherapeutics alerts:

SNSE opened at $2.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 30.38, a quick ratio of 30.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $15.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.10.

Sensei Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:SNSE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Peyer purchased 10,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $56,177.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 6,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $31,032.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 300,076 shares of company stock worth $1,394,246.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,202,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,975,000 after buying an additional 202,407 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 14,298.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 8,722 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics (Get Rating)

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.