ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceSource International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SREV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,873. ServiceSource International has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20.

ServiceSource International ( NASDAQ:SREV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.80 million for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 552,303 shares of company stock worth $651,692. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceSource International during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 16.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceSource International during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 11.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 284,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 9.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 678,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 57,391 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceSource International, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets. The company was founded by Michael A.

