Sfmg LLC Boosts Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Sfmg LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,647 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Seagate Technology by 1,297.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 120,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 111,772 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 3.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,706 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $1,997,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Seagate Technology by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 190,428 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $15,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in Seagate Technology by 1.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 12,590 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX opened at $89.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.73. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $78.01 and a twelve month high of $117.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Argus raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Summit Redstone upgraded Seagate Technology to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.35.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $364,906.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $5,163,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,079,755 shares of company stock valued at $224,400,956. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

