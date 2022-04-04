Sfmg LLC Buys Shares of 7,287 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 128,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after buying an additional 85,514 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,758,000. Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 46,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 423,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Argus raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $59.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.40. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.19 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.73.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 59.23%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

