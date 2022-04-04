Sfmg LLC Grows Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total value of $8,203,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PG opened at $155.09 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $130.29 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $375.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.64.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

