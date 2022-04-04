Sfmg LLC Has $727,000 Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sfmg LLC lessened its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. 56.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UPS opened at $206.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $171.11 and a one year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.22 and its 200-day moving average is $206.51.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.39%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.75.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

