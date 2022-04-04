Sfmg LLC Increases Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Sfmg LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,013,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,425,548,000 after buying an additional 2,493,801 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1,478.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 803,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,650,000 after buying an additional 752,252 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 233.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 966,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $146,459,000 after buying an additional 676,668 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1,891.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 522,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,092,000 after buying an additional 495,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 598,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,610,000 after buying an additional 374,342 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DRI. Stifel Nicolaus raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $154.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.05.

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 1,925 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $130.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.04 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

