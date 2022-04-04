Sfmg LLC Makes New Investment in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 26.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after acquiring an additional 111,942 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 37.5% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 301,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 82,200 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 157.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 42,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 140,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IRT opened at $27.24 on Monday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $27.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IRT shares. Barclays started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.97.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

