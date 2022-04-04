Sfmg LLC Purchases Shares of 11,541 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,541 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 24,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 48,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $434,694.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,593 shares of company stock worth $8,918,279 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $33.83 on Monday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $34.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.31 and its 200 day moving average is $28.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.10%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WMB. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.62.

Williams Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.