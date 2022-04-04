Sfmg LLC Purchases Shares of 6,524 Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 613.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,799,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,374 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 365.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,171,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,455 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 383.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.94.

CP opened at $78.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

