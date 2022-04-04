Sfmg LLC Raises Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,647 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,297.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 120,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,585,000 after buying an additional 111,772 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,706 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth $1,997,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 190,428 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $15,714,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 12,590 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

STX stock opened at $89.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.23 and a 200-day moving average of $98.73. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $78.01 and a 12-month high of $117.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.35.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $189,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $462,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,079,755 shares of company stock valued at $224,400,956 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

