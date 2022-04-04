Sfmg LLC Takes Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Southern by 38.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 983,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,927,000 after purchasing an additional 272,410 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 233,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,449,000 after acquiring an additional 20,539 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 357,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,521,000 after acquiring an additional 15,206 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Southern by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 553,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 100,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $7,005,350.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $308,822.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,169 shares of company stock valued at $17,857,219 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern stock opened at $74.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.52. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.12 and a 12 month high of $74.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.66 and its 200-day moving average is $65.59.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Southern’s payout ratio is 116.81%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.22.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

