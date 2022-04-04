Shelton Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Shelton Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,834 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000. Microsoft makes up 0.8% of Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 26.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 48,407 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.5% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,178,823 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $343,660,000 after purchasing an additional 39,705 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Microsoft by 9.0% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,206,086 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $621,940,000 after purchasing an additional 182,243 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.1% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,585,030 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $446,852,000 after purchasing an additional 33,279 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 168,648 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $47,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $309.42 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $238.07 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $297.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

