Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHEN. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BWS Financial downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.25 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

SHEN traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $23.93. 257,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,453. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.30.

Shenandoah Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:SHEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.68 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 407.52% and a return on equity of 2.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,524,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 504,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,940,000 after buying an additional 316,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,848,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,132,000 after buying an additional 263,142 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 500,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,769,000 after buying an additional 239,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6,464.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 142,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,503,000 after buying an additional 140,410 shares in the last quarter. 55.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

