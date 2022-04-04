SHIELD (XSH) Market Cap Reaches $119,557.00

SHIELD (XSH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded down 2% against the dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. SHIELD has a total market cap of $119,557.00 and $29.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,613.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,519.15 or 0.07549655 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.39 or 0.00268995 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $375.40 or 0.00805359 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.49 or 0.00099727 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00012974 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $228.10 or 0.00489348 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007421 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.78 or 0.00372814 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

