Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank's stock.

Shares of NYSE SHG traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.76. The stock had a trading volume of 134,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,830. Shinhan Financial Group has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.27.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 8.17%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,817,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,201,000 after acquiring an additional 58,003 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,049,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,443,000 after buying an additional 16,701 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 716,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,134,000 after buying an additional 31,520 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 350,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 304,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after purchasing an additional 26,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

