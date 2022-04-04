Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of NYSE SHG traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.76. The stock had a trading volume of 134,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,830. Shinhan Financial Group has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.27.
Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 8.17%.
Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.
