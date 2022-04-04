Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for ScS Group (LON:SCS)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of ScS Group (LON:SCS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Shares of SCS stock opened at GBX 200.50 ($2.63) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £76.22 million and a PE ratio of 39.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 195.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.22. ScS Group has a 1-year low of GBX 145.49 ($1.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 340.50 ($4.46).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 2.48%. ScS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.59%.

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, and laminate and vinyl tiling products. The company provides products under the Endurance, Inspire, and SiSi Italia brands, as well as third party brands, including La-Z-Boy and G Plan.

