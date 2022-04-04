Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Shares of OTMP opened at GBX 92.50 ($1.21) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 95.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 100.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £68.96 million and a P/E ratio of 29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. OnTheMarket has a 52 week low of GBX 79 ($1.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 130.22 ($1.71).

In other news, insider Clive Edward Beattie sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31), for a total transaction of £85,000 ($111,343.99).

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, and finds agents. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

