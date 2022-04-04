SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on April 11th (NASDAQ:SHUAU)

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I’s (NASDAQ:SHUAU – Get Rating) quiet period will expire on Monday, April 11th. SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 2nd. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of SHUAU opened at $10.10 on Monday. SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $10.11.

Get SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.