Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shutterstock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.50.

NYSE SSTK traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $93.62. 693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,629. Shutterstock has a 12 month low of $77.38 and a 12 month high of $128.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.18.

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $205.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Shutterstock will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 19,415 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $1,685,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,557 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $138,230.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,413 shares of company stock valued at $14,306,552 in the last three months. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSTK. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,941,000 after purchasing an additional 11,471 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,937,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,898,000. 65.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

