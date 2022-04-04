SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMA opened at $6.57 on Thursday. SigmaTron International has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The company has a market cap of $28.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Get SigmaTron International alerts:

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $93.68 million for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 13.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SigmaTron International by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in SigmaTron International by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 17,820 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in SigmaTron International during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SigmaTron International in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SigmaTron International by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 31.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SigmaTron International Company Profile (Get Rating)

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.