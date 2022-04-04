SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SGMA opened at $6.57 on Thursday. SigmaTron International has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The company has a market cap of $28.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $93.68 million for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 13.07%.
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
