SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Gap Up to $7.50

SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.50, but opened at $8.50. SIGNA Sports United shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SSU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SIGNA Sports United from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SIGNA Sports United in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.96.
About SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU)
SIGNA Sports United provide sports e-commerce and technology platform. SIGNA Sports United, formerly known as Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation, is based in BERLIN.
