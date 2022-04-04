SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Makes New $242,000 Investment in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 985 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 184.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 80,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,078,000 after acquiring an additional 52,474 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 19,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $445,000. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.93.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $234.09. 41,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,054,416. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.11. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.85 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96. The stock has a market cap of $98.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $508,115.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,161 shares of company stock worth $927,891 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

