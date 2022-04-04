SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $158.24. 28,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,290,183. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $143.43 and a 52-week high of $164.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.70 and its 200-day moving average is $156.70.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

