SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Purchases 371 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 2.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1.5% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 23.3% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 6,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 4,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $4.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $121.44. The stock had a trading volume of 443,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,264,471. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.38 and its 200-day moving average is $180.97. The company has a market cap of $141.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PYPL. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.23.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 7,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

