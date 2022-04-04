SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,540 Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 24.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,928,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,609,000 after acquiring an additional 952,340 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2,850.3% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,631,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,751,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,361,000 after purchasing an additional 577,117 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,173,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,990,000 after buying an additional 382,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,701,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,612,000 after buying an additional 162,325 shares during the period.

VRP stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.52. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,754. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $24.07 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.51.

