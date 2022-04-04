Signaturefd LLC Has $26,000 Stock Position in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) by 74.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RXT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 23,448 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 558.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 50,533 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,728,000 after buying an additional 148,800 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 185,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 83,856 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $2,147,000. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RXT opened at $11.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43.

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $777.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.22 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 15.14% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. Rackspace Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Rackspace Technology from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Rackspace Technology from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.45.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

