Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Given a €130.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($142.86) price target on Siltronic (FRA:WAF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($120.88) target price on Siltronic in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($148.35) price objective on Siltronic in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Oddo Bhf set a €165.00 ($181.32) target price on Siltronic in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €120.00 ($131.87) price target on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of WAF opened at €91.90 ($100.99) on Thursday. Siltronic has a 52 week low of €53.00 ($58.24) and a 52 week high of €153.20 ($168.35). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €103.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is €124.45.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

